Indo-Canadian cop arrested for $3 million fraud

A celebrated veteran Indo-Canadian police officer has been arrested and charged in Vancouver in an investigation related to alleged fraud worth nearly CA$ 3 million.

The arrest of 50-year-old Kalwinder Dosanjh, a serving officer of the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), was announced on Friday by the force’s Chief Steve Rai on Friday. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The arrest of 50-year-old Kalwinder Dosanjh, a serving officer of the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), was announced on Friday by the force’s Chief Steve Rai on Friday.

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“Following a lengthy and thorough investigation led by the VPD, we have arrested a 26-year member of the department for alleged criminal activity. Kalwinder Singh Dosanjh was arrested and taken into custody yesterday,” Rai said.

Dosanjh faces charges for multiple offences including four counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of theft over $5,000, and one count of breach of trust. The alleged activity at the centre of these allegations occurred between 2017 and 2025.

Better known as Kal, Dosanjh was often cited in Canadian media for his work with at-risk youth as the founder of the non-profit KidsPlay Foundation. Dosanjh had completed 26 years of service.

“These allegations are deeply troubling, not only because of their seriousness, but because they have the potential to undermine the trust that our members work very hard to build and maintain with the public,” Rai said, adding, “It is deeply distressing when the actions of one individual cast a shadow over the tremendous work of so many dedicated professionals who serve our city with honour each and every day.”

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{{^usCountry}} VPD told media at a press conference in Vancouver on Friday that there were at least 19 victims linked to the charged filed against Dosanjh. Also arrested and charged was Sarabjit Singh Gill, 51, from Surrey, also in British Columbia. He was described as Dosanjh’s business partner. The fraud was linked to three development projects and the non-profit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} VPD told media at a press conference in Vancouver on Friday that there were at least 19 victims linked to the charged filed against Dosanjh. Also arrested and charged was Sarabjit Singh Gill, 51, from Surrey, also in British Columbia. He was described as Dosanjh’s business partner. The fraud was linked to three development projects and the non-profit. {{/usCountry}}

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Rai said Dosanjh had been suspended from the VPD with immediate effect.

Police were first informed of the alleged criminal activity in December 2025, which led to the investigation, undertaken in associated with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or RCMP.

News of Dosanjh’s arrest came a day after a charge of assault was approved by the BC Prosecution Service against VPD officer Jason Grewal.

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