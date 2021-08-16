Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Indonesia president says need to balance health and economy in pandemic
world news

Indonesia president says need to balance health and economy in pandemic

"The pandemic has indeed significantly slowed down our economic growth, but it must not hinder the process of structural reforms of our economy," the president said in the speech to parliament.
Reuters | , Jakarta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 01:12 PM IST
A girl reacts while receiving a dose of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia.(Reuters)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday during his annual state of the nation speech the country must "strike a balance" between health and economic interests amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

"The pandemic has indeed significantly slowed down our economic growth, but it must not hinder the process of structural reforms of our economy," the president said in the speech to parliament.

Struggling with a surge in infections driven by the Delta variant, Indonesia has become Asia's epicentre for Covid-19, with hospitals overwhelmed at times and the daily death toll recently the highest globally with total fatalities topping 100,000. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Video shows cutest cat cuddles of snow leopard couple Jessie and Panja. Watch

ESA's ‘six luminous spots of light’ post intrigues people. Seen share yet?

Boy cuddling with cats while sleeping is a happy video to watch

Ray's Unmissable Masterpiece
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP