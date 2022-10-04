Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Indonesia stadium stampede's horrific scenes: ‘Fans died in arms of player’

Indonesia stadium stampede's horrific scenes: ‘Fans died in arms of player’

world news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 09:27 AM IST

Indonesia Stadium Stampede: Arema FC’s Chilean manager Javier Roca said he saw “fans dying in the arms of players” as the stampede unfolded.

Indonesia Stadium Stampede: Players and officials from Arema Football Club gather to pray on the pitch for victims of the stampede at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Head coach of Arema FC involved in the deadly football stadium stampede in Indonesia described heart-wrenching scenes that he witnessed on the day of the tragedy.

As 125 people died, including 17 children, in one of the world’s worst stadium stampedes, Arema FC’s Chilean manager Javier Roca said he saw “fans dying in the arms of players” as the stampede unfolded, Independent reported.

“About 20 people arrived and four died. Fans died in the arms of players. I’m mentally shattered. I feel a heavy burden, even a heavy responsibility," Javier Roca said adding that deploying tear gas as fans stormed the pitch was not right.

The Indonesian government has vowed to establish an independent fact-checking committee to investigate the stampeded and find the perpetrators of the massive tragedy, chief security minister Mahfud MD said.

Arema FC has apologised to the victims and their families saying that it takes full responsibility for the disaster. FIFA, the governing body of world football said, the incident was a “dark day for all involved.”

A minute of silence was observed before matches around the world on Sunday to pay respects to the victims of the disaster.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
indonesia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP