Inside Gisele Bündchen’s new $9.1 million home in southwest ranches, Florida

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have gone their separate ways after moving from New England to Florida in 2020. Gisele Bündchen splurges on $9.1 million estate with horse stalls and pool area(Instagram/gisele)

Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won the Super Bowl, while Bündchen continued her successful career as a supermodel.

Both of them have also found new homes in Florida: Brady has reportedly bought a place in a Miami-area neighborhood for the rich, and Bündchen has just acquired a $9.1 million estate in Southwest Ranches, a suburban town near the Everglades.

The estate covers 7.5 acres and has a main house and a guest apartment.

The main house is a red brick building with a classic exterior and a modern interior. It has a glass staircase and an open layout. The first floor includes a large living room with a fireplace, a private bathroom, a walk-in closet, and a white sofa.

The kitchen has a big island with a breakfast bar and Italian Calacatta quartz countertops.

The primary suite on the first floor has a seating area and a walk-in closet.

The estate also has many outdoor features, such as an equestrian rink and 10 horse stalls. Bündchen loves horses and has been seen riding them and taking her daughter Vivian to riding lessons in Miami.

The $9.1 million estate also has tennis courts, a soccer field, and a pool area surrounded by palm trees.

The pool area boasts more than just an infinity pool and a connected hot tub; it also showcases captivating fountain features that elegantly spray into the pool. Beyond the pool, the residence offers a diverse range of outdoor seating options, ranging from stylish poolside chaise lounges to inviting lounge chairs and daybeds.

The infinity pool and the hot tub are surrounded by lavish and eye-soothing light modules and intricate pergolas.

The seller was repped by Chad Bishop and Saddy Abaunza Delgado from ONE Sotheby's International Realty, while Gisele enlisted Laura Valente from Global Luxury Realty LLC as her representative.