Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips 'very worried' he will be killed in prison, ‘It is a nightmare’

Bijou Phillips, the actress, and former model who is married to Danny Masterson, is reportedly terrified that her husband will be killed in prison after he was sentenced to 30 years to life for raping two women.

According to the Daily Mail, Phillips said that she is “very worried” about Masterson’s safety behind bars, as she fears that someone will harm him for his crimes.

An insider revealed that Phillips is under a lot of stress and that the situation is “a nightmare” for her.

“She will be on his side moving forward and continue to be present for their daughter,” the insider added.

Phillips, who is the daughter of John Phillips of The Mamas & The Papas and Geneviève Waïte, has been married to Masterson since 2011 and has a 9-year-old daughter with him, Fianna Francis. She has stood by him throughout his legal ordeal and has refused to believe that he is guilty of raping two women in 2003.

“Danny is adamant he did nothing wrong and Bijou believes him,” the insider expressed.

Phillips’ support for her husband was evident on Thursday, when she left the courtroom with a somber and tearful expression after Masterson was sentenced. She also wrote a letter to the judge before the sentencing, in which she praised Masterson as an “amazing father”, a “life-saving partner”, and an “extraordinary husband”.

“I never once heard him complain. The two were inseparable,” she wrote.

“I know he has been convicted of serious crimes. But the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter.”

Phillips is not the only one who has defended Masterson’s character.

Several of his former co-stars from “That ’70s Show”, including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Giovanni Ribisi, and Billy Baldwin, also wrote letters to the judge, asking for leniency for Masterson.

Kutcher called Masterson a “positive influence” and a “role model”, while Kunis called him an “amazing friend” and a “confidant”. Rupp, Smith, Ribisi, and Baldwin also vouched for Masterson’s honesty, integrity, and generosity.

However, their letters have been met with backlash online, as many people have criticized them for supporting Masterson after he was found guilty of drugging and raping his victims.

Masterson’s attorneys have said that they will appeal his conviction and sentence. Phillips is reportedly holding on to the hope that the appeal process will clear her husband’s name.

“She is hanging on to the fact that she completely trusts he never did what he was charged for, she can’t accept that to be true,” the Daily Mail reported.

“and she is looking to the appeal process for justice to be served.”