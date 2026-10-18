Inside Kim Jong Un's world of luxury: mega yachts, armoured trains and designer wear

A spectacular swimming pool stretching across the deck on an 80-metre luxury vessel, complete with waterslides at one end, has emerged as a striking symbol of the privileged lifestyle enjoyed by North Korea’s elite.

Kim Jong Un oversees the missile test on TV, accompanied by his daughter, Ju Ae, (AP/PTI)

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According to the BBC, satellite images captured between July and mid-October 2026 show the vessel anchored off the Kalma Peninsular near Wonsan, a coastal city associated with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family. Wonsan holds a special place for Kim, who reportedly spent part of his childhood there.

Not just one yacht, but a fleet fit for supreme leader

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But this yacht is not alone. Several other large vessels were also spotted near a villa used by Kim and his family, according to the BBC’s analysis of satellite imagery. The boats are widely believed to serve North Korea's supreme leader and his relatives.

Their exact value remains unknown, although comparable luxury yachts can cost tens of millions of dollars with some exceeding $100 million.

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{{^usCountry}} Kim’s smaller, 29-metre Princess yacht was previously estimated to be worth around $7 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kim’s smaller, 29-metre Princess yacht was previously estimated to be worth around $7 million. {{/usCountry}}

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Satellite imagery analysed by the BBC revealed four sizable vessels, ranging from roughly 50 to 80 metre in length, making repeated appearances near Kim Jong Un’s coastal residence in Wonsan throughout the year.

Similar layers of control and caution define his preferred mode of long-distance travel: an armoured train designed to keep his journeys secure and tightly managed.

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Tracks, trains and tight security: why Kim prefers rail travel

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Kim Jong Un still prefers to travel by rail, a tradition that gives him tighter control over both security and comfort than air travel allows, according to a BBC report. A plane can be targeted mid-flight, but a train lets his teams control the tracks, the stops and the timing of every movement.

His armoured train, Taeyangho, meaning “Sun”, functions as a mobile office and residence, and can carry his bulletproof limousines.

Kim’s rail security, according to NYT, runs on a three-train system: an advance train tests the tracks ahead, the main train carries Kim and his senior staff, and a trailing train carries additional bodyguards, medical staff and supplies.

Designer stuff for daughter Kim Ju Ae

As per a report by the Mirror, back in March 2023, Kim Jong Un’s daughter wore a Christian Dior velvet hoodie, worth nearly ₹2 lakh (£1,950) at a missile launch. Her presence made headlines back then with reports of resentment among the common public owing to her plush lifestyle. Kim Ju Ae’s patterned jacket hogged the limelight as she watched the launch of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile at Pyongyang International Airport.

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Two sides of North Korea

The luxuries stand in a sharp contrast to everyday life for ordinary North Koreans. A 2025 United Nations report stated widespread human rights abuses, forced labour and persistent food insecurity, estimating that 40 per cent of the population was undernourished.

Kim Jong Un’s trips are rarely portrayed as personal gateways in North Korea’s official media, which presents his appearances as part of his leadership duties.