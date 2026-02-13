Who is Kim Jong Un’s daughter and likely successor Kim Ju Ae? Five facts about her

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has selected his teenage daughter Kim Ju Ae as his successor, according to South Korea’s spy agency. At just 13 years old, Kim Ju Ae is gaining prominence in state affairs, hinting at a historic fourth-generation leadership in the Kim dynasty. (via REUTERS)

Kim Ju Ae, who is believed to be 13, has recently been photographed beside her father in high-profile events. South Korea’s National Intelligence Service assessed that Kim Jong Un has picked Kim Ju Ae as his heir after considering a “range of circumstances,” news agency AP reported.

The assessment by South Korea's National Intelligence Service comes as North Korea is preparing to hold its biggest political conference later this month, where Kim is expected to outline his policy for the next five years.

ALSO READ | North Korea's Kim Jong Un chooses teen daughter as ‘successor’, says Seoul's spy agency

Here is all you need to know about North Korea's likely successor:

13-years-old and increasingly visible: Kim Ju Ae is believed to be about 13 years old and has gained an increasingly prominent public presence at official events in recent months, often appearing beside her father at high-profile occasions, HT earlier reported.

Kim Ju Ae is believed to be about 13 years old and has gained an increasingly prominent public presence at official events in recent months, often appearing beside her father at high-profile occasions, HT earlier reported. Voicing views on state policy: South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong-kwen said the NIS has detected signs that Kim Ju Ae has begun voicing opinions on certain state policies, suggesting she has entered the “successor designation” stage, as per a BBC report. ALSO READ | Kim Jong Un's daughter to succeed him? Mausoleum visit sparks speculation

Symbolic appearances at key events: Kim Ju Ae has attended major events including the founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army and a New Year’s Day visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, moves that analysts see as heavy with symbolism, according to the AP report.

Kim Ju Ae has attended major events including the founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army and a New Year’s Day visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, moves that analysts see as heavy with symbolism, according to the AP report. A break, or continuation, of Kim dynasty tradition: North Korea has been ruled by three successive generations of the Kim family, and analysts believe Kim Jong Un may be preparing a fourth-generation handover by elevating his daughter early. ALSO READ | North Korea says latest missile tests involve hypersonic weapons system

First appearance in 2022: Kim Ju Ae first appeared publicly in 2022 during an inspection of an intercontinental ballistic missile and has since accompanied her father to missile launches, military parades and factory visits. She also travelled with him to Beijing in September, marking her first known overseas trip. Speculation around her future has intensified ahead of the upcoming Workers’ Party congress, where observers say subtle signals, rather than formal announcements, could further cement her status as successor, the AP report added.

(With inputs from AP)