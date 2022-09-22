Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Instagram reportedly down, thousands of users affected

Instagram reportedly down, thousands of users affected

world news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 11:03 PM IST

Nearly 19,000 users were having trouble accessing the social network, according to Downdetector.

Instagram reportedly down, thousands of users affected(AP)
Reuters |

Meta Platform's Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Nearly 19,000 users were having trouble accessing the social network, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Also read: Instagram to bring retweet like feature to make reposting easier: Report

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP