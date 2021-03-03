Home / World News / Interim UK study finds one dose of Covid-19 shots reduces hospitalisation
world news

Interim UK study finds one dose of Covid-19 shots reduces hospitalisation

The results add to other early findings from studies of vaccine roll-outs in Israel, Scotland and England, which have also pointed to high effectiveness from the first doses.
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:12 PM IST
A medic administers the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a senior citizen at Government Polyclinic in Gurugram.(PTI)

One dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech's or AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine helps to prevent disease severe enough to require hospitalisation of people in their 80s with other illnesses, interim data from a UK study showed on Wednesday.

The findings, from an ongoing surveillance project funded by Pfizer and known as AvonCAP, found that one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, which began to be used in Britain on Dec. 8, 2020, was 71.4% effective from 14 days at preventing symptomatic illness severe enough to result in hospitalisation among patients with a median age of 87 years.

For the AstraZeneca vaccine, which began to be rolled out in Britain on Jan. 4, the results showed it was 80.4% effective by the same measures among patients with an average age of 88.

"These early results show the UK Covid-19 vaccine programme is working better than we could have hoped," said Adam Finn, a professor of paediatrics and chief investigator of the AvonCAP study at Britain's University of Bristol.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Coronavirus variant found in South Africa paves way for better vaccines

UK says needs to work with international partners on travel restart

Robert Downey Jr. and Bill Gates bet on electric motor startup

Anthony Fauci presents his personal 3D model of Covid-19 virus to Smithsonian

He said the findings showed how the vaccines can reduce the burden of serious Covid-19 in elderly, high-risk populations, and relieve pressure on health services.

The results add to other early findings from studies of vaccine roll-outs in Israel, Scotland and England, which have also pointed to high effectiveness from the first doses.

A UK study among healthcare staff found last week that a single dose of Pfizer' vaccine cut the number of asymptomatic infections by about 75%, which would significantly reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.

A study in Israel, which last week confirmed an efficacy of well over 90% for Pfizer's two-shot vaccine, also showed a single shot was 57% effective in protecting against symptomatic infections after two weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP