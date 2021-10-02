International Day of Non-Violence: UN chief urges world to follow Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace

On the occasion of International Day of Non-Violence, observed annually on October 2 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres stressed the need to “usher in a new era of peace and tolerance” and urged countries to pay heed to the peace activist's message of non-violence.

Also Read | International Day of Non-Violence: Know its history, significance

“Hatred, division and conflict have had their day. It's time to usher in a new era of peace, truth and tolerance. On this International Day of Non-Violence -Gandhi's birthday - let's heed his message of peace, and commit to building a better future for all,” Guterres tweeted on Saturday.

The year 2021 marks the 152nd birth anniversary of Gandhi, who was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. The resolution to observe his birth anniversary as International Day of Non-Violence was adopted by the UN General Assembly on June 15, 2007. The resolution was passed with a goal to secure a culture of peace, tolerance and understanding with the help of teachings of Gandhi, called the “Father of the Nation" in India.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Remembering the Mahatma

The country observes his birth anniversary as Gandhi Jayanti, which is one of three national holidays, Republic Day (January 26) and Independence Day (August 15) being the other two.