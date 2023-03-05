Why Pakistan's Lahore has banned Aurat march but not Haya march: ‘Banners are…’

Pakistan's Lahore city has refused permission for a march to mark International Women's Day, AFP reported. March on the day by feminist groups- called ‘Aurat’ march- usually face fierce backlash but since 2018 they have been held in all major cities across Pakistan.

Marches have been held in major cities all over Pakistan since 2018 to bring attention to women's rights. Lahore city authorities cited the "controversial cards and banners" that are displayed during the march as the reason behind the decision. Additionally, the authorities also cited security concerns in a notification to march organisers.

"It's a violation of our rights. This raises questions about the state's ability to manage the right to freedom of assembly for both groups," one organiser for Aurat (women's) March in Lahore Hiba Akbar told AFP. On the contrary, Haya March which is organised by the religious groups on the same day has been allowed despite the ban on the Aurat March.

Organisers of the Aurat March in Pakistan have frequently had to resort to legal action to counter attempts to ban it. The Aurat March rallies have in the past raised subjects such as divorce, sexual harassment and menstruation while the organisers have been accused of promoting Western, liberal values and disrespecting religious and cultural sensitivities in Pakistan.

Slamming the decision, rights group Amnesty International said that it "amounts to an unlawful and unnecessary restriction of the right to assembly". In Islamabad, the Aurat March has been limited to the city park.

"We are a feminist movement, we will not be in parks but rather on the streets," a statement by march organisers in Islamabad said.

