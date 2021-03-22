Home / World News / Investors with $2 trillion urge EU to make agriculture greener
world news

Investors with $2 trillion urge EU to make agriculture greener

Reforms to the Common Agriculture Policy don’t go far enough to address climate change and biodiversity, investors managing 2 trillion euros ($2.4 trillion) of assets said Monday.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Greening agriculture is one of the biggest challenges in the fight against climate change. The EU is decarbonizing its economy, but agriculture, the third-largest contributor of greenhouse gases, has seen little reduction in the past 15 years.(REUTERS)

The European Union’s flagship agricultural policy risks undermining the bloc’s net-zero climate targets because it supports high-polluting food industries, according to a group of investors and policy experts.

Reforms to the Common Agriculture Policy don’t go far enough to address climate change and biodiversity, investors managing 2 trillion euros ($2.4 trillion) of assets said Monday. The policy will give farmers of high-emitting commodities like beef bigger subsidies for producing more, the group said. It urged the inclusion of climate targets in the distribution of the payments, which make up one-third of the EU budget.

Greening agriculture is one of the biggest challenges in the fight against climate change. The EU is decarbonizing its economy, but agriculture, the third-largest contributor of greenhouse gases, has seen little reduction in the past 15 years.

“Some of the main barriers for further improvements in sustainability have to be resolved by policymakers,” Peter van der Werf, senior engagement specialist at Robeco Institutional Asset Management BV, said in a statement. Reform in the agriculture policy is important “to ensure that any subsidies provide the right incentives for farmers to align with the Paris Agreement,” he said.

The change will be crucial for climate mitigation, reversing emissions and long-term environmental resilience, said the group which includes Legal & General Investment Management and Brunel Pension Partnership.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine found to be 79% effective in US trial

Explained: As Israel heads to elections, Netanyahu's future hangs in balance

Australian parliament debates motion on rights abuses in China's Xinjiang

Myanmar: Army uproots ethnic villagers amid anti-coup protests

Its recommendations include shifting incentives from prioritizing yields to those that put a value on sustainable agriculture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
european union
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP