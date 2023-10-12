Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Iran accuses Israel of seeking 'genocide' with Gaza siege

Iran accuses Israel of seeking 'genocide' with Gaza siege

Reuters |
Oct 12, 2023 07:02 PM IST

Israel said there would be no humanitarian break to its siege of the Gaza Strip, launched after Hamas militants' devastating attacks on Israel on Saturday.

Iran's top envoy accused Israel of seeking "genocide" by enforcing a siege against the Gaza Strip, Iranian state TV reported on Thursday, as he began a regional tour to discuss the conflict between Tehran's Palestinian ally Hamas and Israel.

Smoke billows during Israeli air strikes in Gaza(AFP)

Israel said there would be no humanitarian break to its siege of the Gaza Strip, launched after Hamas militants' devastating attacks on Israel on Saturday, until all Israelis taken hostage that day were freed.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Red Cross pleaded for fuel to be allowed into Gaza to prevent overwhelmed hospitals from "turning into morgues".

Before leaving Tehran for Iraq, the first leg of his tour that includes Lebanon and Syria, Hossein Amirabdollahian said: "The war ... in the Gaza Strip is not just the Zionists' war against a group, it is a war against all Palestinians.

"Today, the continuation of war crimes by (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and Zionists against the civilians in Gaza, besieging, cutting off water and electricity, and denying entry of medicine and food, has created conditions where the Zionists are seeking a genocide of all people in Gaza," he said.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a phone call, the first contact between the two leaders since resumption of ties between Tehran and Riyadh under a China-brokered deal in March.

As part of Tehran's efforts to reach an agreement with regional countries on a position to support Palestinians, Raisi also held a phone call with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran's clerical rulers have been most vocal backing the Palestinian cause as a pillar of the Islamic Republic.

Iran has made no secret of its backing for Hamas, funding and arming the group and another Palestinian militant organisation, Islamic Jihad.

But Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that Tehran was not involved in the Hamas attack on Israel. However, he hailed what he called Israel's "irreparable" military and intelligence defeat.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel iran genocide
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP