Iran airlines resume flights to Iraqi holy city after US exemption

Iranian airlines resumed flights to Iraq's Najaf on Sunday after the United States granted Baghdad an exemption allowing sanctioned Iranian carriers to operate to the city holy to Shia Muslims, an AFP correspondent said.

The first flight was operated by Caspian Airlines, with the plane landing at 5:15 pm (1415 GMT). (AFP)

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Najaf airport official Hussein Muhanna told AFP that "flights between Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran have resumed via Najaf International Airport."

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The first flight was operated by Caspian Airlines with AFP's correspondent at the airport reporting seeing the plane land at 5:15 pm (1415 GMT).

On Friday, the Iraqi government said it had secured an agreement with the US allowing Iranian airlines, except Mahan Air, to operate 40 daily flights to and from Najaf, which is home to one of the most revered shrines in Shia Islam.

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{{^usCountry}} Last month, Iraq enforced the US ban on Iranian carriers, leaving travellers scrambling for solutions, especially at Najaf's airport, which is a major hub for Iranian flights and their main destination in Iraq. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last month, Iraq enforced the US ban on Iranian carriers, leaving travellers scrambling for solutions, especially at Najaf's airport, which is a major hub for Iranian flights and their main destination in Iraq. {{/usCountry}}

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Iranian airlines mainly carry Shia pilgrims to Iran's holy cities or Iranians visiting sacred sites in Iraq. They also serve Iraqi students studying in Iran and patients seeking medical treatment there.

The US also granted Iraqi Airways, the national carrier, a waiver to fly between Najaf and Iran, with the flights expected to start this month.

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Washington's sanctions targeting Iranian airlines are part of its efforts to pressure Tehran's economy, with the two sides still to make peace in the months-long conflict.