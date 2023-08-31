Iranian man charged for 'corruption on Earth' during Mahsa Amini protests dies

An Iranian man sentenced to death in connection with last year's hijab protests triggered by the custodial death of Mahsa Amini died in hospital, the judiciary said. "Javad Rouhi, an inmate in Nowshahr city prison, was transferred to Shahid Beheshti Hospital in the city early Thursday after suffering a seizure while in prison," the judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported, adding, “Unfortunately, he died despite the actions of medical staff, and a legal case has been filed to follow up on the reason for his death.”

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)

Javad Rouhi's original death sentence had been overturned by the coutry's Supreme Court. He died almost a year after a nationwide protest movement triggered by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini who was detained for allegedly breaching the country's strict dress code for women.

During the protests, thousands of Iranians were arrested and hundreds killed, including dozens of security personnel, human rights watchers said. Seven men have been executed in cases related to the protests so far. They were said to be involved in killings and violence against members of the security forces.

Javad Rouhi was sentenced to death on the charge of "corruption on Earth" in Nowshahr in the northern province of Mazandaran for "leading a group of rioters", "inciting people to create insecurity", and “apostasy by desecration of the Koran by burning it”.

He was also found guilty of “setting fire to and destroying property in a way that causes severe disruption to the country's public order and security”. However, the Supreme Court overturned his death sentence in May referring his case to another court for re-evaluation. In January, Amnesty International said that Javad Rouhi had been subjected to physical torture.

The rights group also said that Iran executes more people than any other country except China and hanged at least 582 people last year, highest since 2015 amid nationwide protests.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail