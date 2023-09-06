Iran reporter who interviewed Mahsa Amini father claims sexual assault: ‘When…’

Iranian journalist Nazila Maroufian who interviewed Mahsa Amini's father said that she was sexually assaulted during her latest arrest and was now on hunger strike in prison, Associated Press reported citing an audio message published by several media outlets and rights groups. The 23-year-old has been repeatedly targeted by the Iranian authorities since she published an interview with Amjad Amini after his daughter died in custody on September 16, 2022, sparking months of protests in the country. Snapshot from an undated video of Iranian journalist Nazila Maroufian.(AFP)

This comes as Iran authorities reportedly stepped up crackdown to prevent new protests ahead of the upcoming one-year anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death.

Nazila Maroufian, who has now been arrested four times in recent months, was most recently detained in Tehran on August 30.

"I was sexually assaulted in a situation where I was in the worst possible state," she said in the audio message from Tehran's Evin prison.

Nazila Maroufian said in her message that she was now on hunger strike.

"This strike is for me but is also for all the women in dire conditions in Iran," she said in her message. Reports earlier this week said that she had also been jailed for one year on charges of "spreading propaganda" against Iran.

After previous releases, Nazila Maroufian had defiantly posted pictures of herself without a hijab defying the country's strict dress code for women. Mahsa Amini had been arrested for allegedly violating this code.

