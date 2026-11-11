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Iran designates Argentina's navy and air force as 'terrorist organizations'

Iran has labeled Argentina’s navy and air force as terrorist organizations in response to Buenos Aires labeling Iran’s revolutionary guards a terrorist entity.

Updated on: Nov 11, 2026, 12:11:39 IST
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Tehran has designated Argentina's navy and air force as "terrorist organizations," Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, in a reciprocal move following Buenos Aires' designation of the islamic revolutionary guards as a terrorist entity in April.

The IRGC is an elite military force that protects Shi'ite Muslim clerical rule in Iran. (via REUTERS)
The IRGC is an elite military force that protects Shi'ite Muslim clerical rule in Iran. (via REUTERS)

Argentina had designated Iran's islamic revolutionary guard corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, following a push from US President Donald Trump's administration for allies to do so.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Tehran considers the Argentinian air force and navy terrorist organizations "based on the principle of reciprocity".

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"It is evident that the responsibility for all consequences arising from this matter will lie with the Argentine government," the ministry added, without elaborating. It made no mention of Argentina's army.

The IRGC is an elite military force that protects Shi'ite Muslim clerical rule in Iran and controls large parts of Iran's economy.

 
islamic revolutionary guard corpsiranargentina
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