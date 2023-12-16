Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Iran executes agent of Israel's Mossad intelligence service: Report

Reuters |
Dec 16, 2023 12:54 PM IST

Iran alleged that the person communicated with foreign services and collected classified information.

An agent of Israel's Mossad intelligence service was executed on Saturday in Iran's southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, the official IRNA news agency reported.

An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria.(Reuters)

"This person communicated with foreign services, including Mossad, collecting classified information, and with participation with associates, provided documents to foreign services, including the Mossad," it said.

IRNA did not name the person.

