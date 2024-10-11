Iran Israel conflict live updates: Iranian chief suspected of being Israeli spy

Iran Israel conflict live updates: Buildings stand near the site of an Israeli air strike as smoke rises, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 10, 2024. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki.

Iran Israel conflict live updates: In a series of airstrikes launched on Thursday, the Israeli military killed 22 people in Beirut and wounded 117 in an attempt to kill a Hezbollah chief, reported AP. The Hezbollah leader in question, Wafiq Safa, was not present in the buildings, which were completely leveled by the Israeli bombs. ...Read More

On Thursday, the Israeli military also fired on UN peacekeeper headquarters in the town of Naqoura, hitting an observation tower and wounding two peacekeepers, who had to be hospitalized.

Israeli forces have been at odds with the UNIFIL, UN's peacekeeping force in Lebanon, after it started a ground invasion on October 1, which was obstructed by peacekeepers on the border who refused to budge.

This latest offensive, which directly attacks UN forces has led to widespread condemnation across the world, with even key ally USA asking for a cease-fire to prevent an all-out war between Iran, Lebanon and Israel.

Lebanon’s UN ambassador called for an immediate cease-fire as well but Israel’s envoy says their missions will continue until they have dismantled all Hezbollah “terror” operations.

Israeli strikes since October 7, 2023 have killed more than 2,000 people in Lebanon and displaced millions. Lebanon’s crisis response unit announced Thursday that 28 people were killed and 113 wounded in the past 24 hours

10,212 have been wounded till now in the Israeli offensive against Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Similar strikes have been continuing across Gaza, where Israel is looking to wipe out militant targets as well.

According to Palestinian authorities several strikes took place on Thursday, one of which hit a school sheltering the displaced in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 27 people, including a child and seven women.