Iran military 'categorically' denies launching attacks on UAE

Iran's military on Tuesday denied launching any attacks on the United Arab Emirates in recent days, after the Gulf country accused Tehran of launching drone and missile barrages.

TOPSHOT - Iranians drive past a huge billboard carrying the image of the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in February 2026 in a military attack by the US and Israel on Iran.(AFP)

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"The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran did not launch any missile or drone operation against the United Arab Emirates these past days," the Khatam al-Anbiya central command said in a statement.

"If such an action had been taken, we would have announced it firmly and clearly," it added.

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"Therefore, the report of that country's Ministry of Defence is categorically denied and completely unfounded," it said, however, warning that any attacks launched from Emirati territory would be met with a "firm response".

The UAE said Tuesday its air defences were engaging missiles and drones coming from Iran for the second consecutive day, weeks into a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East war.

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{{^usCountry}} "UAE air defence systems are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats," the defence ministry said in a statement on X, adding that they had "come from Iran". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "UAE air defence systems are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats," the defence ministry said in a statement on X, adding that they had "come from Iran". {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The UAE had accused Iran on Monday of targeting it with a fresh barrage, including a strike on an energy installation in the emirate of Fujairah, calling the attacks a "dangerous escalation". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UAE had accused Iran on Monday of targeting it with a fresh barrage, including a strike on an energy installation in the emirate of Fujairah, calling the attacks a "dangerous escalation". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An Iranian military official told state TV later Monday that "the Islamic republic had no pre-planned programme to attack the oil facilities in question". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An Iranian military official told state TV later Monday that "the Islamic republic had no pre-planned programme to attack the oil facilities in question". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iran has targeted the UAE more than any other country during the war, hitting US assets but also energy and civilian infrastructure and even landmarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran has targeted the UAE more than any other country during the war, hitting US assets but also energy and civilian infrastructure and even landmarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Iranian military statement on Tuesday warned the UAE that "your country, as an Islamic land, must not become a haven for the Americans and the Zionists, their forces and military equipment". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Iranian military statement on Tuesday warned the UAE that "your country, as an Islamic land, must not become a haven for the Americans and the Zionists, their forces and military equipment". {{/usCountry}}

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