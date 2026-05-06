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Iran military 'categorically' denies launching attacks on UAE

The UAE had accused Iran on Monday of targeting it with a fresh barrage, including a strike on an energy installation in the emirate of Fujairah

Published on: May 06, 2026 02:52 am IST
AFP |
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Iran's military on Tuesday denied launching any attacks on the United Arab Emirates in recent days, after the Gulf country accused Tehran of launching drone and missile barrages.

TOPSHOT - Iranians drive past a huge billboard carrying the image of the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in February 2026 in a military attack by the US and Israel on Iran.(AFP)

"The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran did not launch any missile or drone operation against the United Arab Emirates these past days," the Khatam al-Anbiya central command said in a statement.

"If such an action had been taken, we would have announced it firmly and clearly," it added.

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"Therefore, the report of that country's Ministry of Defence is categorically denied and completely unfounded," it said, however, warning that any attacks launched from Emirati territory would be met with a "firm response".

The UAE said Tuesday its air defences were engaging missiles and drones coming from Iran for the second consecutive day, weeks into a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East war.

 
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