Iran offers to mediate between India, Pakistan as ties strain after Pahalgam attack

Iran's foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Aragchi, on Friday, stated that Tehran was willing to aid in restoring relations between India and Pakistan after tensions flared following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, reported PTI. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that Iran wanted to help improve relations between the two countries after the Pahalgam terror attack.(via REUTERS)

In a post on X, Iran's foreign minister said, “India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbors of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties. Like other neighbors, we consider them our foremost priority.”

“Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time, in line with the spirit taught by Persian poet Saadi, " he added.

Aragchi also included a quote from the poet in his post that said, “Human Beings are members of a whole In creation of one essence and soul If one member is inflicted with pain Other members uneasy will remain.”

Iran's foreign ministry had condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam earlier, describing it as a "flagrant violation of all international legal and humanitarian norms.”

The foreign ministry's spokesperson had also stressed the importance of cooperation at a regional and international level to combat terrorism, and bring the perpetrators of the violence to justice.

India-Pakistan relations sour after Pahalgam attack

After 26 tourists were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, relations with India's neighbour Pakistan quickly devolved.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack, which was the deadliest in the valley since 2019.

The Indian ministry of external affairs, on Thursday, issued a press release, stating that all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani citizens will be revoked from April 27.

Further, they also stated that they would temporarily suspend the Indus Waters Treaty due to sustained cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir linked to Pakistan.

Under the treaty, water from the Indus and its five tributaries is shared between India and Pakistan. The treaty also mediates information exchange between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also closed its airspace for all Indian aircraft and Indian-owned airlines in response to punitive measures introduced by India. They have also suspended all trade with the country.