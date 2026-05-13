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Iran parked its planes at Pak airbases to escape US strikes: Report

Pakistan’s foreign ministry subsequently clarified that Iranian aircraft were stationed on the country’s soil but rejected reports that this was part of an arrangement with Tehran to protect the planes

Published on: May 13, 2026 03:52 am IST
By Shashank Mattoo
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Washington: Pakistan’s role as a mediator in the US-Iran conflict faced scrutiny on Tuesday after a report in CBS news citing US officials stated that Islamabad may be harbouring Iranian military aircraft, shielding them from US strikes during the US-Iran war. The report, which Pakistan subsequently denied, added that Iran sent multiple aircraft including a reconnaissance and intelligence gathering plane to Pakistan’s Nur Khan air force base.

A US Air Force transport aircraft approaches PAF Base Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan (Photograph for representative purpose only). (REUTERS)

“If this reporting is accurate, it would require a complete reevaluation of the role Pakistan is playing as mediator between Iran, the United States and other parties. Given some of the prior statements by Pakistani defence officials towards Israel, I would not be shocked if this were true,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, in a post on X in response to the CBS report. India’s Ministry of External Affairs said it had taken note of Graham’s comments during its weekly press briefing.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry subsequently clarified that Iranian aircraft were stationed on the country’s soil but rejected reports that this was part of an arrangement with Tehran to protect the planes.

“The Iranian aircraft currently parked in Pakistan arrived during the ceasefire period and bear no linkage whatsoever to any military contingency or preservation arrangement. Assertions suggesting otherwise are speculative, misleading, and entirely detached from the factual context,” said Pakistan’s foreign ministry in a statement. Islamabad added that some aircraft had remained in Pakistan in anticipation of further diplomatic engagements between the United States and Iran.

The CBS report added that Iranian aircraft were also stationed in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, which has come to blows with Pakistan in recent months. Afghan officials asserted that a single Iranian civilian aircraft, which arrived in the country prior to the outbreak of hostilities in West Asia, remained on Afghan soil. Taliban’s chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also denied the presence of Iranian aircraft in Afghanistan.

 
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