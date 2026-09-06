Iran planning ‘October 7-style’ multi-front, coordinated attack on Israel: Report

Iran is reportedly planning a coordinated, multi-front attack on Israel, in a scenario resembling the October 7, 2023 assault, The Jerusalem Post reported citing intel sources.

Iran is seeking to combine its forces with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas, the Houthis in Yemen and pro-Iranian militias in Iraq in a single campaign, the report claims. (AFP)

In the October 7 attack, more than 1,200 people were killed in an assault led by Hamas from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel. Hamas militants and some other Palestinian groups had breached the Gaza-Israel border via land, air, and sea and hit military bases, towns, and the Nova music festival.

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The attack reportedly being planned will be designed to bring together all components of the Iranian axis. Iran is seeking to combine its forces with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas, the Houthis in Yemen and pro-Iranian militias in Iraq in a single campaign, the report claims.

Iran making effort to rebuild ‘Axis of Resistance’, change in Hamas leadership

According to reports in the Arab media cited by The Jerusalem Post, Tehran's plan intends to enable several fronts to operate against Israel at the same time. There have also been signs of an Iranian effort to rebuild the ‘Axis of Resistance’ and renew coordination among multiples fronts. The ‘Axis of Resistance’ is an informal, Iran-led military coalition of state and non-state actors aimed at countering the influence of Israel, United States and other regional rivals.

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{{^usCountry}} A change in Hamas' leadership is also significant, the report suggests, claiming that the group's new leader Khalil al-Hayya is considered to have good relations with Iran. Hamas and Hezbollah have also begun coordinating an increase in their activities in recent weeks with Iranian assistance, The Jerusalem Post reported citing a published IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) assessment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A change in Hamas' leadership is also significant, the report suggests, claiming that the group's new leader Khalil al-Hayya is considered to have good relations with Iran. Hamas and Hezbollah have also begun coordinating an increase in their activities in recent weeks with Iranian assistance, The Jerusalem Post reported citing a published IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) assessment. {{/usCountry}}

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While Israel has receded in the background in the context of Iran, the country is still carrying out attacks on Lebanon. Following the Hamas attack in October 2023, Israel had also launched a war on the Gaza Strip, with a ceasefire being signed on October 10, 2025. However, there have been periodic violations of this truce, and Israeli forces still occupy a large portion of the Gaza Strip.

Link with October 7 attack on Israel

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The indications of the plan being similar to the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel comes reportedly from purported internal Hamas documents seized in the Gaza Strip after the attack. These allegedly indicated that Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the 2023 assault, had sought to expand the confrontation and draw additional arenas into it, The Jerusalem Post reported.

According to the report, one of the planning documents stressed the need to “connect and prepare the external fronts”, namely Lebanon, Syria and Sinai. However, this could not translate to coordination ahead of the attack, because Iran and Hezbollah were reportedly not informed in advance of all the details of the October 7 plan or its precise date, published US and Israeli assessments suggest.

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