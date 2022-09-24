Iran regrets Ukraine's downgrading ties over reported supply of drones to Russia

Iran regrets Ukraine's decision to downgrade ties over the reported supply of Iranian drones to Russia, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani "advised" Ukraine to "refrain from being influenced by third parties who seek to destroy relations between the two countries".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Iran President says protesters should be 'confronted' amid crackdown: 10 points

Ukraine said on Friday that it would downgrade diplomatic ties with Iran over Tehran's decision to supply Russian forces with drones, a move President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called "a collaboration with evil."