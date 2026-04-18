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Iran rejects Trump claim, says enriched uranium ‘is not going to be transferred’

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told state television that Iran’s enriched uranium remains under its control and will not be moved abroad.

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 01:14 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Iran’s foreign ministry on Friday said the country will not transfer its stockpile of enriched uranium “anywhere,” rejecting an earlier assertion by Donald Trump that Tehran had agreed to hand it over.

This image from an Airbus Defence and Space's Pléiades Neo satellite shows a truck in the upper lefthand corner that analysts believe was carrying highly enriched uranium to a tunnel in the compound of the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center, in Isfahan, Iran, June 9, 2025.(AP)

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told state television that Iran’s enriched uranium remains under its control and will not be moved abroad.

“Iran's enriched uranium is not going to be transferred anywhere,” Baqaei told state TV.

Follow here for live updates on US-Iran war

Trump on Iran's nuclear program

Trump said Iran has agreed to suspend its nuclear program indefinitely and will not receive any frozen funds from the United States.

He said a deal to end the war - launched by the US and Israel against Iran in late February - is largely complete. Talks on a lasting agreement will “probably” take place this weekend, he added.

JD Vance led discussions with Iranian officials last weekend, and Trump said the vice president, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and envoy Steve Witkoff are among those who could take part in further talks.

 
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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