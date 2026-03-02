Edit Profile
    Iran says it targeted Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu amid escalating war, fate ‘unclear’: Report

    According to a report by Fars news agency, the IRGC Public Relations Department said that it also attacked a location of the commander of the Israeli Air Force.

    Updated on: Mar 02, 2026 4:35 PM IST
    By Shivam Pratap Singh
    The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Monday that it attacked the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid escalating war in the region.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (via REUTERS/ File)
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (via REUTERS/ File)

    The IRGC Public Relations Department said that, along with targeting the Israeli Prime Minister's office, the Iranian forces also attacked a location where the commander of the Israeli Air Force was present.

    "The office of the criminal prime minister of the Zionist regime and the headquarters of the regime's air force commander were targeted," the Guards said in a statement carried by Fars news agency. The statement also said that Kheibar missiles were used in the attack.

    The status of Netanyahu remains unclear, according to the report.

    • Shivam Pratap Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shivam Pratap Singh

      Deputy Chief Content Producer, Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist with the Hindustan Times with over half-a-decade of experience in different beats like politics and sports. He is interested in everything political and can be seen traveling or reading when not working.Read More

