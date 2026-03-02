Iran says it targeted Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu amid escalating war, fate ‘unclear’: Report

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Monday that it attacked the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid escalating war in the region.
The IRGC Public Relations Department said that, along with targeting the Israeli Prime Minister's office, the Iranian forces also attacked a location where the commander of the Israeli Air Force was present.
"The office of the criminal prime minister of the Zionist regime and the headquarters of the regime's air force commander were targeted," the Guards said in a statement carried by Fars news agency. The statement also said that Kheibar missiles were used in the attack.
The status of Netanyahu remains unclear, according to the report.
