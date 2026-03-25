Iran says ‘non-hostile’ ships can pass via Strait of Hormuz under its oversight: Report

Iran has said that “non-hostile vessels” can transit through the Strait of Hormuz “in coordination with Iranian authorities.” Around 3,200 ships are stuck in the Gulf, unwilling to risk transit through the narrow Strait. (MEA)

This was communicated to member countries of the International Maritime Organization through a letter, Financial Times reported. HT could not independently verify the information.

In the letter, Iran's foreign ministry said Tehran had taken “necessary and proportionate measures to prevent the aggressors and their supporters from exploiting the Strait of Hormuz to advance hostile operations against Iran.”

This comes after the IMO, a United Nations body which sets international standards for shipping, called an emergency meeting of its members last week to address the disruption in shipping. Around 3,200 ships are stuck in the Gulf, unwilling to risk transit through the narrow Strait, which is a vital passageway for one-fifth of the world's oil, according to the Financial Times report.

Trump claims Iran gave ‘gift’ to US linked to Strait of Hormuz US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Iran had given a “gift” to America, which was linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

“They did something yesterday that was amazing actually. They gave us a present and the present arrived today. And it was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money,” Trump said while addressing reporters at the Oval Office. The US President said this “meant” that Washington was “dealing with the right people.”

Trump further elaborated on the gift, and said, "Yeah, it was related to the flow and to the strait."

Washington's 15-point settlement proposal Media outlets have reported that Washington has sent a 15-point settlement proposal to Iran, even as Trump hinted to progress in talks with Tehran leaders.

The New York Times on Tuesday reported that Washington sent Iran a 15-point plan to end the war in the Middle East, citing two officials. Israel's Channel 12 also reported, quoting three sources, that the US was seeking a month-long ceasefire to discuss the 15-point plan.