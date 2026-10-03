‘You can win in imagination’: Iran security official hits back at Trump's ‘ready to fold up’ claim

Iran's security council official Mohsen Rezaei on Saturday hit back at US President Donald Trump's claim that Tehran was approaching surrender, saying America would only “win in its imagination”.

“You can win every day in your own imagination. But reality is shaped by Iran—by its people, its soldiers, and its missiles,” Rezaei told Trump. (via AFP)

Replying to Trump's claim that Tehran was “ready to fold up”, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said he was the “worst president in American history.”

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This comes even as the US is attempting to increase economic pressure on Iran and cut off its financial sources, even blockading the latter's crude exports. Meanwhile, the diplomacy deadlock between the nations continued, with Trump publicly rejecting Tehran's proposal.

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What did Rezaei say?

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on his official X handle, Rezaei said, “After one failure after another, the worst president in American history just keeps talking—and talking—and now his words have even outrun his own fantasies.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on his official X handle, Rezaei said, “After one failure after another, the worst president in American history just keeps talking—and talking—and now his words have even outrun his own fantasies.” {{/usCountry}}

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“You can win every day in your own imagination. But reality is shaped by Iran—by its people, its soldiers, and its missiles,” he told Trump.

What had Trump claimed?

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While speaking in Denton, Texas, Trump said Iran was “ready to fold up”, adding that he believes US will win the war “right after the election”, CBS News reported. He claimed America can win “maybe before the election” too.

ALSO READ: Third US aircraft carrier, USS Theodore Roosevelt, on way to Middle East as Trump renews Iran strike threat

"I'm ensuring that Iran will be very quickly ended," the US President said at the Peterbilt Motors facility. He added that thereafter, energy prices would be "rapidly, rapidly coming" down. Trump claimed that the US was "trying to be nice" to the current Iranian leader.

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“We don't know who the hell to deal with, to be honest with you. Nobody wants to be president,” Trump said. US and Israel had launched strikes against Iran in February earlier this year, following which Tehran retaliated by attacking American bases and interests in countries in West Asia. Iran further effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, one of the key routes for energy supply before the conflict.

While US and Iran had signed a ceasefire agreement framework in June, the truce quickly unravelled over sticking points, one of them being Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's top national security aides meet at Camp David: Report

While the US is ramping up economic pressure on Iran through sanctions on entities dealing with the country under ‘Operation Outcast’, the opening up of another front – the Saudi-Houthi conflict – has complicated matters.

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In this scenario, Trump's top national security aides met at Camp David on Friday to discuss next steps in the Iran war and the Saudi-Houthi conflict in Yemen, Axios reported citing three US officials.

The meeting was chaired by US Vice President JD Vance, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, White House envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA director John Ratcliffe and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine participating.

One of the officials said some decisions were made, while other issues were “deeply discussed” during the meeting.