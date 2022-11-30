Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Iran sentences 4 to death for ‘cooperating with Israeli intelligence’: Report

Iran sentences 4 to death for ‘cooperating with Israeli intelligence’: Report

world news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 05:40 PM IST

Iran: Three other people were handed prison sentences between five to ten years, the report said.

Iran: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters File)
Reuters |

Four people were sentenced to death on Wednesday by Iran's judiciary for allegedly cooperating with Israel's intelligence organisation and committing kidnappings, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Read more: Imran Khan's message, quoting Jinnah, to new Pakistan military leaders

Mehr added that three other people were handed prison sentences between five to ten years for allegedly committing crimes such as acting against national security, aiding in kidnapping, and possessing illegal weapons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
iran
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP