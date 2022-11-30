Iran sentences 4 to death for ‘cooperating with Israeli intelligence’: Report
Published on Nov 30, 2022 05:40 PM IST
Iran: Three other people were handed prison sentences between five to ten years, the report said.
Reuters |
Four people were sentenced to death on Wednesday by Iran's judiciary for allegedly cooperating with Israel's intelligence organisation and committing kidnappings, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.
Mehr added that three other people were handed prison sentences between five to ten years for allegedly committing crimes such as acting against national security, aiding in kidnapping, and possessing illegal weapons.
