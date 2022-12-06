Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Iran sentences 5 to death over killing of paramilitary member: Report

Published on Dec 06, 2022

Iran: Another 11 people, including three children, were handed lengthy jail terms over the death of Ruhollah Ajamian.

Iran: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)
Iran has sentenced to death five people over the killing of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during nationwide protests, the judiciary said Tuesday.

Another 11 people, including three children, were handed lengthy jail terms over the death of Ruhollah Ajamian, judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told a news conference, adding the sentences could be appealed.

