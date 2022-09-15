Iran signs memorandum on joining Shanghai Cooperation Organization: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 15, 2022 01:12 PM IST

Shanghai Cooperation Organization: Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a security bloc comprising Russia, China, India, Pakistan and a number of post-Soviet states.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters.(Reuters)
Iran on Thursday signed a memorandum on joining the Shanghai Cooperation organisation, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Founded in 2001, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a security bloc comprising Russia, China, India, Pakistan and a number of post-Soviet states. Iran was previously an observer member.

