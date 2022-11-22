Iran situation 'critical' with more than 300 killed in protests: UN rights chief

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 22, 2022 03:52 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iran has been gripped by nationwide protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iranians rally in the western city of Kermanshah.(AFP)
The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday that the situation in Iran was "critical", describing a hardening of the authorities' response to protests that have resulted in more than 300 deaths in the past two months.

"We urge your authorities to address the people's demands for equality, dignity and rights instead of using unnecessary or disproportionate force to suppress the protests," said a spokesperson for U.N human rights chief Volker Turk at a Geneva press briefing.

The Islamic Republic has been gripped by nationwide protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody on Sept. 16 after she was arrested for wearing clothes deemed "inappropriate".

