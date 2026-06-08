Israel-Iran war news LIVE: India advises nationals to exit Iran amid renewed strikes in West Asia
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: After Israel attacked Iran during the early hours of Monday, the country's forces said that they are facing missile threat from Iran and are working to intercept them.
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: West Asia finds itself on the verge of a full-blown war again after Israeli defence forces struck military targets in Iran early Monday in retaliation to Iran's missile attack at Israel late Sunday. This fresh exchange of strikes between Iran and Israel is the first one since temporary ceasefire took place on April 8. ...Read More
So far since Monday morning, Israeli forces have warned that a third barrage of missiles has been fired from Iran. Earlier in the day, Israel said that it hit a petrochemical plant in Iran's Mahshahr.
Meanwhile, Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen also said they fired missiles at Israel and have completely banned Israeli ships from navigating through the Red Sea.
"We declare a complete and total ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea," said a statement by the Houthis.
"We consider all enemy movements to be legitimate military targets for our armed forces from the moment this statement is issued," the statement added.
India issues advisory
The Indian embassy in Iran advised people on Monday to avoid travelling to Iran amid renewed strikes in the region. It also asked Indian nationals in Iran to leave the country by any available means of transport.
What triggered fresh tensions?
On Sunday, Iran struck Israel after Tehran warned of action over Netanyahu's repeated attacks on Lebanon. The war between Lebanon and Israel has been a major front in the ongoing conflict with Israel continuing to attack it while Tehran has maintained that ceasefire there is key for a peace deal with the United States.
Earlier in the day, Israel took Lebanon capital Beirut's southern suburbs with surprise with strikes with no prior warning, going against its ally US' request to hold off fighting. According to Israel, before it struck Lebanon, Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters fired at Israel on Sunday itself.
Trump asked Israel not to strike back Iran
After Iran's offensive on Sunday night, US President Donald Trump had told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to not launch any retaliatory strikes and to let diplomacy take care of the situation, Axios reported citing a senior US official and an Israel source familiar with the development.
According to the senior US official, there was no “green light” by the US for the Israeli strike on Beirut on Sunday.
US-Iran peace deal close?
The US official also told Axios that during the call, Trump asked Netanyahu not to escalate the situation because they are “close to doing something good in terms of a deal”. However, Netanyahu pushed back to the request before “pseudo agreeing” to it, the official said.
"We think the president bought a little bit of time. He is pretty adamant that we are close to a deal with Iran. I don't think anything is imminent in terms of an Israeli strike," the official was quoted as saying.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 01:03:30 pm
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: China says hopes Israel, Iran maintain ceasefire
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: China says hopes Israel, Iran maintain ceasefire
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 12:47:25 pm
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: Iran says Israel's actions can't be separated from US policies
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Baghaei says the US bears direct responsibility for recent ceasefire violations and that Israel's actions cannot be separated from US policies.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 12:41:14 pm
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: All flights at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport suspended until further notice
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: All flights at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport have been suspended until further notice, reported Iran's state-run agency IRNA.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 12:34:25 pm
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: India issues advisory for Indians in Iran
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: The Indian embassy in Iran advised people to avoid travelling to Iran amid renewed strikes in the region. It also asked Indian nationals in Iran to leave the country by any available means of transport.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 12:18:01 pm
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: Houthis to impose ‘complete ban’ on Israeli ships in Red Sea
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: The Houthis, an Iran-backed militant group that controls much of Yemen, declared a ban on Israeli ships in the Red Sea, saying it had a right to “confront the American-Israeli aggression.”
“We declare a complete and total ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea,” the group said Monday in a statement. “We consider all enemy movements to be legitimate military targets for our Armed Forces.”
The move comes as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran drags into a fourth month. (Bloomberg)
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 12:02:40 pm
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: IDF says identified missiles launched from Iran
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: The Israeli defence forces said that they identified a fresh barrage of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel.
“Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the past few minutes, the Home Front Command has sent a precautionary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is asked to act responsibly and follow the instructions—they save lives,” it said.
“Upon receiving an alert, the public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice. Leaving a protected space is permitted only after receiving explicit instructions. The public is requested to continue acting in accordance with the Home Front Command’s guidelines,” it added.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 11:47:10 am
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: ‘Mothership of Satan is in Tehran', says US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: “Iran fired missiles at Israel last night & early today. The missile alerts sounded at 6am in Jerusalem. They were intercepted thank God! Iran & its proxy agents of evil want to incinerate America & Israel. Mothership of Satan is in Tehran,” said US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on X.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 11:15:10 am
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: Qatar's Prime Minister speaks with Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: Qatar's Prime Minister spoke with Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday and discussed mediation efforts between Iran and the US, and latest developments in Lebanon, news agency Reuters reported
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 11:08:06 am
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: IRGC says launched ‘Operation Nasr’ dedicated to martyrs of last year's 12-day war with Israel
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: IRGC said that it launched ‘Operation Nasr’ against Israel and dedicated it to the martyrs of last year's 12-day war.
This is IRGC's full statement-
"With trust in Almighty God and seeking the aid of the All-Powerful Lord, a few minutes ago the brave fighters of the IRGC Aerospace Force launched Operation Nasr with the sacred code phrase "O Haidar al-Karrar" and dedicated it to the martyrs of the 12-day war. The operation targets important facilities at the strategic air bases of Tel Nof and Nevatim.
This operation was carried out in response to the missile attack by the child-killing Zionist regime on several radar sites at three locations within the country.
All combat and operational units of the IRGC are at full readiness to conduct a large-scale deterrent operation on all fronts and have prepared action plans corresponding to the enemy's various scenarios."
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 10:59:19 am
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: Iran Guards say struck two air bases in Israel
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: Iran Guards say struck two air bases in Israel
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 10:49:39 am
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: IRGC says ready for widespread operations on all fronts
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: Iran's Revolutionary Guards say they are ready for any scenario and for widespread operations on all fronts, reported Iran's Fars news agency.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 10:34:19 am
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: Israel says struck several targets at petrochemical complex in Iran
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: Israel says its air force struck several targets at the petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, southwestern Iran.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 10:18:35 am
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: Hormuz strait will be open but with transit fees, says Iran's envoy to Moscow
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: Iran's ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told the Russian newspaper Izvestia in an interview on Monday that the Strait of Hormuz will be open but under new conditions which will be set by Iran and Oman and would include a transit fee.
"Of course, this strait will be open, but with new conditions to be determined by the Iranian and Omani authorities," Jalali was quoted as saying.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 10:00:58 am
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: Sirens sound in Israel's Beersheba amid ‘ballistic missile’ attack by Iran
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: Fresh sirens rang out in Beersheba and nearby areas of southern Israel as Iran launched a ballistic missile attack, just minutes after alerts sounded across large parts of the country, reported the Times of Israel. No injuries have been reported so far.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:45:35 am
Iran war news LIVE: IDF says identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel
Iran war news LIVE: The IDF said in a statement that its defensive systems are operating to intercept the missile threat from Iran.
"In the past few minutes, the Home Front Command has sent a precautionary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is asked to act responsibly and follow the instructions—they save lives. Upon receiving an alert, the public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice. Leaving a protected space is permitted only after receiving explicit instructions. The public is requested to continue acting in accordance with the Home Front Command’s guidelines," the IDF said.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:41:01 am
Iran war news LIVE: Sirens sound across Israel, says missiles fired from Iran
Iran war news LIVE: Sirens sounded across several parts of Israel amid renewed tensions in West Asia. The IDF said it has detected ballistic missiles launched by Iran at Israel, according to local reports.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:33:38 am
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: Oil prices climb more amid renewed tensions in West Asia
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: Brent oil prices jumped more than $3 a barrel on Monday, initially spooked by Israel's launch of renewed strikes on Lebanon a day earlier, but also gaining further steam after sounds of explosions were heard in Iran.
Sounds of blasts were heard - in Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan, local media reported early on Monday, eroding hopes for an imminent end to the wider war and a restart to crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures rose $3.20 or 3.39% to $96.24 a barrel while U.S. crude futures were up $2.87 or 3.17% at $93.41 per barrel as of 0333 GMT. (Reuters)
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:29:45 am
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: Which four Iranian cities were attacked by Israel
Israel-Iran war news LIVE: According to Iranian state television, sound of explosions were heard in Isfahan, Karaj, Tabriz and Tehran.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:16:32 am
Iran war news LIVE: What Israel's ambassador to US said while attacking Iran
Iran war news LIVE: Israel's ambassafor to the US Yechiel (Michael) Leiter said that Israel targeted “Iranian surface-to-surface missile launch sites, as well as infrastructure facilities unrelated to the energy sector.”
“The people of Lebanon have rejected Iran’s proxy, Hizballah, and have told Iran to get out of their country. If Hizballah fires at Israel, its command centers in the Dahiya will be hit hard. This has nothing to do with Iran. Everyone has had enough of this maniacal Iranian regime,” he wrote in a post on X.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:07:45 am
Iran war news LIVE: Iran denies reports of firing shots at Saudi air base
Iran war news LIVE: An Iranian military official said that “Iran has not fired any shots” at Saudi Arabia's Al Kharj Air Base, which hosts US forces, reported Iran's IRIB broadcaster.
Iran's response comes after Saudi issued an alert warning of danger around in Al Kharj Governorate where the said air base is located.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 08:53:15 am
Iran war news LIVE: Iranian Red Crescent on standby after Israeli forces
Iran war news LIVE: Iranian Red Crescent said that their operational forces on standby nationwide.
“Following the occupier regime's violation of the ceasefire in the southern Dahiyeh areas of Lebanon and given the potential for attacks by enemies, the operational forces of the Red Crescent across the country have been placed on full standby,” it said in a post on X.
“In this regard, the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran, drawing on lessons learned from the 12-day imposed war and the third imposed war, has placed its operational forces—including over 110,000 trained rescuers nationwide—on full standby to provide relief to fellow citizens under any circumstances,” it added.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 08:40:12 am
Iran war news LIVE: Israel says working to intercept missile from Yemen
Iran war news LIVE: Israel says working to intercept missile from Yemen
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 08:39:29 am
Iran war news LIVE: Sirens sound across central Israel
Iran war news LIVE: According to local media, sirens are sounding across central Israel including in cities such as Gush Dan and Jerusalem, reported Al Jazeera.
The reports say that Israeli airspace has been temporarily closed.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 08:23:57 am
Iran war news LIVE: Blasts heard across Lebanon, but no signs of attack
Iran war news LIVE: Blasts were heard across Lebanon on Monday morning, however, there have been no signs of attacks in Beirut, Al Jazeera reported.
Even though there is no confirmation yet on where these sounds came from, concerns are mounting in Lebanon since it was the ground zero for the current escalation of tensions in the area and fresh exchange of strikes between Iran and Israel.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 08:08:20 am
Iran war news LIVE: Saudi Arabia sounds missile alert in area which hosts US forces
Iran war news LIVE: Saudi Arabia sounds missile alert in area home to the Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts US forces, reported AP.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 08:02:08 am
Iran war news LIVE: Saudi Civil Defence says early warning issued in Al-Kharj to alert of potential danger
Iran war news LIVE: Saudi Civil Defence says early warning issued in Al-Kharj to alert of potential danger, reported AP.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 07:53:25 am
Iran war news LIVE: What Israeli army said before attacking Iran
Iran war news LIVE: After Iran launched a salvo of missiles at Israel on Sunday, Israeli army spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that Iran has made “a grave mistake”.
“The regime is trying to create a new equation when it conducts direct fire on our territory in response to the IDF attacks on Dahyeh. We will not allow this. We attacked Dahyeh following Hezbollah's incessant firing on northern (Israel's) communities. The IDF will continue to operate throughout Lebanon and deepen the damage to the Hezbollah terrorist organization. We will not allow continued firing on the citizens of the State of Israel,” he said, reported PTI.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 07:43:00 am
Iran war news LIVE: Japan’s Nikkei 225 drops 4% as tensions rise after Iran launches fresh strikes
Iran war news LIVE: Japanese stocks slumped, led by declines in the tech sector as AI shares retreated from record highs amid rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer following strong US jobs data.
Heightening tensions in the Middle East further sapped risk appetite after Iran fired several rounds of missiles toward Israel while the US pushes to preserve a faltering ceasefire. Click here to read more.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 07:37:19 am
Iran war news LIVE: IRGC says Israel used ‘air-launched ballistic missiles’ for attack, says state media
Iran war news LIVE: Iran's IRGC says Israel carried out attacks on targets inside Iran using air-launched ballistic missiles, reported state-backed agency IRNA.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 07:30:22 am
Iran war news LIVE: ‘Two powerful explosions’ heard in Tehran, says Iran state media
Iran war news LIVE: Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that at least “two powerful explosions” were heard in Tehran, while three separate blasts were reported in the city of Isfahan.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 07:24:26 am
Iran war news LIVE: Iran closes airspace around Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport
Iran war news LIVE: Iran closes airspace around Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, country's main airfield, after Israeli attack, reported AP.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 07:18:22 am
Iran war news LIVE: IRGC says explosions heard in at least three Iranian cities
Iran war news LIVE: According to Iranian state media, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said that explosions were heard in at least three cities — Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan.
The IRGC said that the IDF reportedly used used “air-launched ballistic missiles” in the attack.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 07:14:40 am
Iran war news LIVE: IDF strikes come after Trump said Netanyahu would have to accept deal with Iran
Iran war news LIVE: Israel's strikes on Iran came after US President Donald Trump said that his ally Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu would have “no choice” but to accept a deal with Iran.
“He won’t have any choice…I call the shots. I call all the shots. He [Netanyahu] doesn’t call the shots,” Trump told Financial Times.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 07:07:27 am
Iran war news LIVE: Israel attacks Iran even after Trump asked it to hold off
Iran war news LIVE: The Israeli defence forces said early Monday that they struck military targets “belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran a short while ago”.
No more information was available immediately on the scale.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 07:03:50 am
Iran war news LIVE: Trump says US and Iran close to a final deal
Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was very close to a final deal with Iran, adding that he "don't want to blow it up because of what is happening now". Trump made the remarks to Axios shortly after Iran launched missile attacks at Israel.
Speaking on Iranian attacks, Trump said the strikes didn't hurt anybody and that Israel was not going to retaliate. “If Netanyahu strikes them back, it's just gonna keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3,000 years,” he added.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 07:00:43 am
Iran war news LIVE: ‘I call the shots,’ says Trump as he asks Israel to not retaliate
Iran war news LIVE: After Iran's strikes on Israel, US President Donald Trump told Israeli public broadcaster Kan that he does not think Israel needs to respond to it further.
While talking to Financial Times, Trump said, “I call all the shots. He (Netanyahu) doesn’t call the shots.”
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 06:57:03 am
Iran war news LIVE: How Israel responded to Iran's strikes
Iran war news LIVE: Late Sunday, Israel came under attack from Iran as sirens sounded in several parts of the country and people rushed to seek shelter. Several explosions were heard in the north as Israeli military said they intercepted the missiles.
“Iran has made a grave mistake,” Israel military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said, reported AP.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 06:53:30 am
Iran war news LIVE: Trump says Netanyahu will have ‘no choice’ but to accept a deal with Iran
Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a phone call on Sunday. Shortly after the call, Trump said Netanyahu will have ‘no choice’ but to accept a deal with Iran, FT reported. Trump said Iran's strikes had not changed his desire to conclude US-Iran negotiations.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 06:49:00 am
Iran war news LIVE: IRGC warns of ‘broader response’ if Israel attacks Lebanon
Iran war news LIVE: After attacking Israel over its strikes on Beirut on Sunday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned that “should these acts of aggression be repeated, the responses will be broader in scope and will encompass all American and Zionist targets throughout the region”. IRGC was referencing attacks in Lebanon and on Iran’s coast and vessels around the Strait of Hormuz.