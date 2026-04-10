Iran-US war LIVE: Trump's big warning to Iran on Hormuz amid ceasefire; Netanyahu approves talks with Lebanon

The US President's remarks come after some reports suggested that Iran may charge a toll from vessels crossing through the key trade waterway through which, around 20 per cent of the world's oil passes.

Kuwait accuses Iran of attacking it

Despite the truce between Iran and the US that put a virtual halt on the fighting in the Middle East, Kuwait accused Iran and its proxies of launching drone attacks targeting it on Thursday, the Associated Press reported. Saudi Arabia also said its key pipeline was damaged in the recent attacks.

Saudi's state-run Saudi Press Agency cited an anonymous official saying that a recent attack in the war that damaged its crucial East-West pipeline. The damaged pipeline carries oil out to the Red Sea and avoids the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran maintains a chokehold on despite the pause in the fighting.

Meanwhile, the delegations from Iran and the US likely to hold talks in Pakistan's capital Islamabad tomorrow.