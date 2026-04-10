Iran-US war LIVE: Trump's big warning to Iran on Hormuz amid ceasefire; Netanyahu approves talks with Lebanon
Iran US war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump's warning comes amid reports of Iran planning to charge fees from vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz even as Tehran and Washington are set to hold talks in Pakistan's Islamabad over the weekend.
- 42 Mins agoPak minister's remark against Israel sparks row
- 56 Mins agoNetanyahu's nod to talks with Lebanon
- 1 Hr agoTrump's warning to Iran over Hormuz toll
- 1 Hr 12 Mins agoSouth Korea to send special envoy to Iran: Report
- 1 Hr 17 Mins agoIsrael continues to pound Lebanon
- 1 Hr 22 Mins agoHave Iran officials arrived in Islamabad? What we know
- 1 Hr 33 Mins agoSaudi says its vital pipeline damaged in recent attacks
- 1 Hr 36 Mins agoKuwait accuses Iran of attack amid ceasefire
Iran US war news LIVE: Amid reports that Iran may charge fees from vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump issued a strong warning to Tehran and asked it to stop doing so. “There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait — They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social....Read More
The US President's remarks come after some reports suggested that Iran may charge a toll from vessels crossing through the key trade waterway through which, around 20 per cent of the world's oil passes.
Kuwait accuses Iran of attacking it
Despite the truce between Iran and the US that put a virtual halt on the fighting in the Middle East, Kuwait accused Iran and its proxies of launching drone attacks targeting it on Thursday, the Associated Press reported. Saudi Arabia also said its key pipeline was damaged in the recent attacks.
Saudi's state-run Saudi Press Agency cited an anonymous official saying that a recent attack in the war that damaged its crucial East-West pipeline. The damaged pipeline carries oil out to the Red Sea and avoids the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran maintains a chokehold on despite the pause in the fighting.
Meanwhile, the delegations from Iran and the US likely to hold talks in Pakistan's capital Islamabad tomorrow.
Iran US war news LIVE: Pak minister's remark against Israel sparks row
Iran US war news LIVE: Amid uncertainty over the future of the Iran-US war and ahead of likely negotiations in Islamabad over the weekend, Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif sparked anger from Israel after referring to nation as “evil” and a “cancerous state”. Israel hit back at the Pakistani minister on Friday, casting doubts on the country's neutrality as a peace arbiter. Read full report here
Iran US war news LIVE: Netanyahu's nod to talks with Lebanon
Iran US war news LIVE: After massive air strikes on Lebanon, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved direct negotiations with Lebanon “as soon as possible” aimed at disarming Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants and establishing relations between the neighbors.
Israel and Lebanon have technically been at war since Israel was established in 1948, and Netanyahu later stressed that there was no ceasefire between them. In a video statement, he said Israel will keep striking Hezbollah until security is restored in northern Israel.
But Israel-Lebanon talks are likely to begin next week at the State Department in Washington, according to a US official and a person familiar with the plans, the Associated Press reported.
Iran US war news LIVE: Trump's warning to Iran over Hormuz toll
Iran US war news LIVE: Amid reports that Iran may charge fees from vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump issued a strong warning to Tehran. “There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait — They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
This comes amid the two-week ceasefire to the fighting in Middle East as Iran and the US prepare to hold talks for sustained peace later this week in Islamabad.
Iran US war news LIVE: South Korea to send special envoy to Iran: Report
Iran US war news LIVE: South Korea will send a special envoy to Iran amid the ongoing stalemate over the Strait of Hormuz to investigate the situation in the Middle East, Iran's Tasnim News reported. The decision was made during Iran foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun on Thursday.
Iran US war news LIVE: Israel continues to pound Lebanon
Iran US war news LIVE: The ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran is hanging by a thread with Israel's offensive against Lebanon emerging to be a new point of contention between the two sides. The Israeli Defence Force on Friday said it struck approximately 10 launchers that shot rockets toward northern Israel during the evening. On Wednesday, Israel launched deadly strikes over Lebanon that left over 250 dead and nearly a thousand injured. The strikes continued despite the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran as Israel denied Lebanon being part of the truce.
Iran US war news LIVE: Have Iran officials arrived in Islamabad? What we know
Iran US war news LIVE: While some reports suggested that the Iranian delegation for talks with the US has arrived in Pakistan, Iran's Mehr News Agency denied the claims.
Iran US war news LIVE: Saudi says its vital pipeline damaged in recent attacks
Iran US war news LIVE: Saudi Arabia has alleged that recent attacks damaged a key pipeline in the kingdom, the Associated Press reported. Saudi Arabia’s state-run Saudi Press Agency cited an anonymous official acknowledging that a recent attack in the war damaged its crucial East-West pipeline. The pipeline carries oil out to the Red Sea and avoids the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran maintains a chokehold on despite the pause in the fighting.
Iran US war news LIVE: Kuwait accuses Iran of attack amid ceasefire
Iran US war news LIVE: Kuwait on Thursday accused Iran and its proxies of launching drone attacks amid the two-week pause in the Iran-US fighting in the Middle East. The statement from Kuwait’s foreign ministry, carried by the state-run KUNA news agency, put new pressure on the ceasefire ahead of planned talks Saturday between the two sides in Islamabad, Pakistan's capital city.