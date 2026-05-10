Iran warns countries complying with US sanctions of 'difficulties’ in Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian army on Sunday warned that countries complying with US sanctions against the Islamic Republic would “face difficulties” crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has been restricting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway key to the global flow of oil, with the US imposing a blockade of Iranian ports. (REUTERS)

Army official Mohammad Akraminia told Iran's official IRNA news agency, "Countries that comply with the United States by imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran will certainly face difficulties crossing the strait."

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Iran has been restricting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway key to the global flow of oil, with the US imposing a blockade of Iranian ports.

Akraminia said the United States attempted to challenge Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz by deploying destroyers and other naval vessels, but was met with what he described as firm resistance from Iranian armed forces.

The Iranian army official also claimed that Iran has established a new legal and security framework that requires all vessels passing through the strait to coordinate with Iranian authorities.

Gulf countries condemn disruption Qatar's prime minister on Sunday told Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi in a phone call that using the Strait of Hormuz as a "pressure card" will only deepen the Middle East crisis, the Qatari foreign ministry said Sunday.

PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani "stressed that freedom of navigation is a firmly established principle that is not open to compromise, and that closing the Strait of Hormuz or using it as a pressure card only serves to deepen the crisis", the ministry said in a statement.

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Meanwhile, the US and Bahrain have reportedly drafted a UN resolution calling on Iran to halt restrictions on the shipping waterway, which has been a major flashpoint since the start of the war on February 28, AFP reported.

Iran issued similar warning earlier On Saturday, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament's national security commission, issued a similar warning in a post on X. He warned states siding with the US-backed resolution, including Bahrain, of “severe consequences.”

"The Strait of Hormuz is a vital lifeline; do not risk closing it on yourselves forever," he wrote.

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Iran has allowed only a trickle of ships to pass through the waterway, a route that in peacetime accounts for a fifth of the world's oil and gas flows, along with other vital commodities.

(With inputs from AFP)