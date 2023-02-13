Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Iranian cop reprimanded for not enforcing hijab rules: Report

Iranian cop reprimanded for not enforcing hijab rules: Report

world news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 03:16 PM IST

Iran protests: A video was widely shared on social media in recent days, showing a police officer telling a woman that he did not consider the hijab, compulsory for women.

A police officer in the western province of was telling a woman that he did not consider the hijab compulsory for women.(AFP)
AFP | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

An Iranian police officer has been reprimanded after he did not enforce the country's dress code requiring women to cover their hair, local media reported Monday.

A video was widely shared on social media in recent days, showing a police officer in the western province of Kermanshah telling a woman that he did not consider the hijab, or headscarf, to be compulsory for women.

"This lady wants to go out in this outfit... it's none of my business," the officer is heard saying in response to a woman asking him to confront another woman for not wearing the hijab.

"After a thorough investigation... the officer was summoned... and received the necessary warnings and training," the Tasnim news agency said Monday, citing a statement from the police of Kermanshah province.

The incident comes against the backdrop of a nationwide protest movement triggered by the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old ethnic Kurd who had been arrested for an alleged breach of the same dress code for women.

Hundreds of people, including security personnel, have been killed and thousands arrested during the protests, which the authorities often describe as "riots".

Since the start of the protests, women have increasingly been seen without the hijab in public places, in many cases without eliciting a reaction from the police.

But in January, local media reported that the police had resumed enforcement of hijab-wearing in cars, with violaters receiving a text message warning from the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
iran
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP