Iranian military's blatant provocation, shares video showing Benjamin Netanyahu being assassinated

The Iranianmilitary has shared an animated video showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being assassinated after the death of an Iranian military official. Sayyed Razi Mousavi, a senior adviser for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria, had been killed in an airstrike near the capital city of Damascus. This was reported by a state-run Iranian news outlet on Monday, December 25. A report from Reuters corroborated it. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a Cabinet meeting at the Kirya, which houses the Israeli Ministry of Defence, in Tel Aviv, Israel on December 17, 2023 (MENAHEM KAHANA/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)(via REUTERS)

Mousavi was the chief coordinator of Iran's military alliance with Syria, where Israel has been carrying out airstrikes for a long time. Israel shared a border with Syria to the north. It claims that it has targets affiliated with Iran.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The IRGC said the airstrike that killed Mousavi was carried out by israel. However, the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) refused to comment on the matter. "I won't comment on foreign reports, these or others in the Middle East," IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told Reuters about the situation previously. "The Israeli military obviously has a job to protect the security interests of Israel."

The animated video of Netanyahu’s assassination depicts how he dies when atime bomb planted under his desk explodes.

After Mousavi was killed, Iran issued an ominous warning to Israel. IRGC said in a statement that "the usurper and savage Zionist regime will pay for this crime." Further, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Israel would "certainly pay the price" for Mousavi's death, calling it "a sign of the Zionist regime's frustration and weakness in the region."

According toIranian representatives, Mousavi was a close companion of the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, Gen. Qassim Soleimani. Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020. Mousavi was also one of the IRGC's oldest advisers in Syria, and reportedly coordinated the military alliance between Iran and Syria. He is believed to have lived in Syria for as many as 30 years. He had his own office inside the Syrian Defense Ministry.