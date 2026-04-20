...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Iranians suspect Trump's deal push could be cover for surprise US attack: Report

Some Iranian officials suspect that Trump could be wanting to resume the war and his call for a deal could be a guise for a surprise US attack, Axios reported. 

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 12:37 am IST
Edited by Poorva Joshi
Advertisement

Ahead of a second round of talks scheduled in Islamabad, Iran is yet to confirm whether it would be participating, even as the US has announced that its team of negotiators would be in Pakistan on Monday. Amid suspense over the future of these talks and a ceasefire that is soon set to expire, a report has claimed that Iranians are suspecting a trap in Trump's push for a deal.

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office after signing an Executive Order.(Getty Images via AFP)

Some Iranian officials suspect that Trump could be wanting to resume the war and his call for a deal could be a guise for a surprise US attack, Axios reported on Sunday, without naming any officials or elaborating further on the kind of threat Iranians suspect. Follow live updates on US-Iran war here.

The report comes amid anticipation over the next round of talks in Islamabad.

This is not the first time reports of Iran suspecting an attack from the US have emerged.

Back in March, when the US was seeking in-person talks with Iran amid the war, an Axios report had said that Iranians told negotiators Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey that it was in no mood to be “fooled”. Back then too, Iranians reportedly suspected that Trump's peace talks push was a “ruse”.

Trump's threat to Iran over deal

From the US, Vice President JD Vance, and Trump's fellow businessmen-friend Steve Witkoff, and daughter Ivanka trump's husband Jared Kushner, will be heading to Islamabad for talks this week.

 
iran ceasefire us us iran war
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Iranians suspect Trump's deal push could be cover for surprise US attack: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.