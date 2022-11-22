Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Iran's judiciary says 40 foreigners arrested for over anti-hijab protests

Iran's judiciary says 40 foreigners arrested for over anti-hijab protests

world news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 03:07 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iran has been gripped by nationwide protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)
Reuters |

Iran, which has blamed "foreign adversaries" for protests sparked by the death of a woman in morality police custody, said on Tuesday 40 foreign nationals had been arrested for their role in the unrest.

The Islamic Republic has been gripped by nationwide protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody on Sept. 16 after she was arrested for wearing clothes deemed "inappropriate".

"So far, 40 foreign nationals have been arrested for their involvement in the protests," Iran's judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi told a televised news conference, without revealing their nationalities.

In September, Tehran said nine Europeans had been arrested for their involvement in the protests.

Tehran has blamed foreign enemies and their agents for orchestrating the protests, which have turned into a popular revolt by Iranians from all layers of society, posing one of the boldest challenges to the clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution.

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly;Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Alex Richardson)

