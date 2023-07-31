‘Accidental fire’ amid scorching heat wave: Iraq faces nationwide power cuts

Electricity was cut off in large parts of southern and central Iraq amid extreme heat wave after a fire broke out at a power station in the southern city of Basra, Associated Press reported. The fire at the Al-Bkir substation resulted in the separation of transmission lines linking the southern and central regions. This caused a complete shutdown of the electrical system, Iraq’s ministry of electricity said. The fire was accidental, it added.

A farmer watches the ripening of dates, as their production increases in high temperatures in Basra, Iraq.(Reuters)

This comes as the country's electrical system faces other challenges- fuel shortages and surging demand during a major heat wave as temperatures reached 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit this week. The company that handles electricity transmission in the north reported that the transmission line in a remote area outside the city of Haditha in western Iraq had been sabotaged after three towers were hit by improvised explosive devices. The line was out of service since, the statement said.

The repair was not possible due to security issues as ISIS and other armed groups are active in the area but later workers were able to access the site with the help of security forces and begin repair work.

No water in Baghdad

The power blackout resulted in disruption in water supply in Baghdad. The authorities said that they were trying to run water pumps using generators to limit the impact on citizens.

Heat wave in the world

UN secretary-general António Guterres said that July 2023 is set to upend previous heat benchmarks after scientists said that it was on track to be the world's hottest month on record. World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service also said that it was "extremely likely" July 2023 would break the record.

"We don't have to wait for the end of the month to know this. Short of a mini-Ice Age over the next days, July 2023 will shatter records across the board," António Guterres said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail