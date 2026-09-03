Several users report issues with ChatGPT, Claude and X's Grok on Downdetector

Several users worldwide reported issues with operating several major generative AI platforms including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude and X's Grok chatbots, according to Downdetector.

ChatGPT, Claude, Grok were down for several users worldwide on Thursday. (Agencies)

As of around 8.20 pm, over 2,800 reports of issues with ChatGPT, 170 reports of issues with Claude, and over 40 reports of issues with Grok were recorded on Downdetector in India alone.

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In the United States, over 35,000 reports of issues with ChatGPT, over 1,400 reports of issues with Claude, and over 1,200 reports of issues with Grok were recorded around the same time on Downdetector.

Acknowledging the errors faced by users, OpenAI said that there are “elevated errors across ChatGPT and Codex” and that they are “investigating the issue for listed services”.

Meanwhile, ChatGPT shared a video on X showing stars moving and coming together to make a formation with the caption - “The stars are almost aligned”.

A few minutes back, OpenAI shared a teaser for Astra, which it says “represents a significant advance in cybersecurity capability, reaching the Critical threshold under our Preparedness Framework.”

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{{^usCountry}} Claude also said that they have “identified the cause of elevated errors on requests to Claude Mythos 5.1, Claude Fable 5.1, and Claude Opus 5” and “are working on a fix”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Claude also said that they have “identified the cause of elevated errors on requests to Claude Mythos 5.1, Claude Fable 5.1, and Claude Opus 5” and “are working on a fix”. {{/usCountry}}

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Later, it updated that he only affected models right now are “Opus 4.8 and Opus 5” and “rest of the models have recovered to baseline error rate”.

Elon Musk-owned X's AI bot Grok said that it “is experiencing issues”.

“We are working on restoring service as quickly as possible,” it added.