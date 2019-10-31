e-paper
Islamic State confirms death of Baghdadi, names new Caliph

In an audio statement by spokesman Abu Hamza al Qurashi published on ISIS social media accounts, the group also confirmed the death of former spokesman Abu Hassan Al-Muhajir.

world Updated: Oct 31, 2019 21:26 IST
Samer Khalil Al-Atrush and Souhail Karam
Samer Khalil Al-Atrush and Souhail Karam
Bloomberg
The Islamic State jihadist group confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and named his replacement as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi
The Islamic State jihadist group confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and named his replacement as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi(via REUTERS)
         

Islamic State confirmed the death of its former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and said Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurashi is named as “new caliph.”

In an audio statement by spokesman Abu Hamza al Qurashi published on ISIS social media accounts, the group also confirmed the death of former spokesman Abu Hassan Al-Muhajir.

The statement also contained threats against America, referred to U.S. President Donald Trump as a senile old man and warned that what’s to come will be worse by comparison to the days of the group under Baghdadi’s leadership.

Baghdadi Death Eliminates Islamic State Chief But Not the Group

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 21:18 IST

