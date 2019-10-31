Islamic State confirms death of Baghdadi, names new Caliph

world

Islamic State confirmed the death of its former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and said Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurashi is named as “new caliph.”

In an audio statement by spokesman Abu Hamza al Qurashi published on ISIS social media accounts, the group also confirmed the death of former spokesman Abu Hassan Al-Muhajir.

The statement also contained threats against America, referred to U.S. President Donald Trump as a senile old man and warned that what’s to come will be worse by comparison to the days of the group under Baghdadi’s leadership.

