Is Trump coming back on Twitter? Elon Musk says - 'If I had a dollar... ‘

Is Donald Trump coming back on Twitter? The question about the return of the former president of the United States on the microblogging site has popped up over and over again ever since Elon Musk had announced the bid to buy the social media platform. The tech billionaire, whose sarcasm and social media humour gets noticed as often as his business decisions, on Monday tweeted about this. “If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money! (sic),” he wrote in a post.

Trump was banished from social media following the Capitol Hill incident in January 2021 ahead of the US presidential elections. He was accused of putting out instigating posts. "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them…we have permanently suspended the account," Twitter wrote in a blog at the time.

Following last week’s takeover of Musk, the former US president - on his own social media platform - reacted, saying: “I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country.”

The world’s richest person has pledged many changes after he finally took charge of one of the most popular social networks globally. Apart from expressing concern over the posts from far-right and far-left, he has also said that he would take action on the bot accounts. The verification process for the users would also be revamped, he has said.

