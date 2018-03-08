Islamabad high court clears way for registration of Hafiz Saeed’s political party

A Pakistani court on Thursday allowed the Election Commission to register the Milli Muslim League (MML), a party formed by alleged Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed with an eye on contesting this year’s general election.

The Islamabad high court set aside the Election Commission’s decision not to register the MML last year in view of objections from the interior ministry. A statement issued by the MML said Justice Aamer Farooq had issued an order to the poll panel to register the party.

The ruling came a day after the Lahore high court extended its stay against the possible arrest of Saeed. The Lashkar-e-Taiba founder had approached the court following reports that he could be detained again due to pressure from the US.

There was no official word on Thursday’s development from the Pakistan government, which is facing intense pressure from the US and its allies to crack down on the Jamaat-ud-Dawah and Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation, the groups linked to Saeed that have been declared fronts for the Lashkar-e-Taiba by the US and the UN Security Council.

The Financial Action Task Force decided last month to put Pakistan on its “grey list” in June for not doing enough to choke funding for the JuD and FIF. Pakistan was backed only by Turkey after China and the Gulf Cooperation Council withdrew their opposition to a US move to put the country on the watch list.

The MML had approached the high court last year after the Election Commission refused to register it in October following opposition from the interior ministry. The ministry had cited concerns expressed by several countries and lack of security clearance from intelligence agencies. It also said the JuD and FIF had been sanctioned by the UN and several countries.

The MML, which was launched by the JuD last August, had fielded an independent candidate for bye-elections to a seat in Lahore that fell vacant when former premier Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court. The candidate, Sheikh Yaqoob, who has been designated a terrorist by the US, bagged more votes than candidates from established parties such as the Pakistan People’s Party.

MML chief Saifullah Khalid, a close aide of Saeed, had contended in the Islamabad high court that there were no grounds for the Election Commission not to register the party as there were no FIRs against any of its leaders. He had described the Election Commission’s objections as “baseless”.

Khalid and other leaders, who were present in court when the judge announced his decision on Thursday, said the MML would emerge as a major force in the upcoming general election.

Saeed, for whom the US has offered a $10 million bounty, was placed under house arrest for about 10 months last year as part of efforts to prevent Pakistan being placed on the FATF’s watchlist. Earlier this year, the government took over some JuD and FIF centres, offices and some other facilities but was unable to stave off action by the FATF.

Retired Lt Gen Amjad Shuaib told Reuters last year that Saeed’s foray into politics was in line with a blueprint prepared by the military to mainstream militant groups. However, former premier Nawaz Sharif had rejected the plan when the military proposed it in 2015, the report said.