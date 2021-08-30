Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Islamic State group claims latest Kabul attack: Report
world news

Islamic State group claims latest Kabul attack: Report

The rockets fell as US troops were racing to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan and evacuate allies.
AFP | , Cairo
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2021 07:13 PM IST
A view of remnants of flames from cars where rockets towards Kabul's international airport were fired from but were intercepted by a missile defense system, in Kabul, Afghanistan(REUTERS)

The Islamic State-Khorasan group claimed a rocket attack Monday on the airport in Afghanistan's capital.

"The soldiers of the caliphate targeted Kabul's international airport with six... rockets," the group said in a statement.

The rockets fell as US troops were racing to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan and evacuate allies.

President Joe Biden has set a deadline of Tuesday to withdraw all US forces from Afghanistan, drawing to a close his nation's longest military conflict, which began in retaliation for the September 11 attacks.

The Islamic State-Khorasan group, rivals of the Taliban, pose the biggest threat to the withdrawal, after carrying out a suicide bombing outside the airport late last week that claimed more than 100 lives, including those of 13 US troops.

The United States meanwhile said it had carried out an air strike on Sunday night in Kabul on an IS-prepared car bomb.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
islamic state
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pak to deliver WHO's medical supplies in Taliban-controlled Mazar-e-Sharif

Russia warns of increase in cases of West Nile Virus: All you need to know

China limits minors to just three hours of online gaming a week

France makes Covid-19 pass mandatory for restaurants, service jobs' staff
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP