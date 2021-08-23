Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Islamist groups in Pakistan distribute sweets to 'celebrate' Taliban siege
world news

Islamist groups in Pakistan distribute sweets to 'celebrate' Taliban siege

Demonstrators raised their voices in several countries against Pakistan's role in the Afghanistan crisis and blamed the country for helping the Taliban.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi waves after leaving a press conference on Afghanistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan on Monday, Qureshi on Monday urged the Taliban and other Afghan leaders to try to reach an understanding for an inclusive political settlement as soon as possible so that an uncertain situation prevailing in Afghanistan ends. (AP)

Many Pakistanis celebrated the Taliban's gunpoint siege of Afghanistan, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

Several Islamist outfits in Pakistan distributed sweets while netizens highlighted the "failure of the US." A senior Islamabad official took a dig at the analysis of Western experts on South Asia.

"Afghanistan is presently witnessing a virtually smooth shifting of power from the corrupt Ghani government to the Taliban," a special assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet.

The development came a few days after demonstrators raised their voices in several countries against Pakistan's role in the crisis in Afghanistan and blamed Islamabad for helping the Taliban.

As many as 300 people recently gathered at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to protest against Pakistan for supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Afghans living in the Australia's Adelaide also called for an end to the ongoing violence in Afghanistan by the Taliban and denounced the Pakistan government for their interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs.

Voices from across the world have been increasingly urging hard-hitting economic sanctions on Pakistan for its proxy war in Afghanistan.

RELATED STORIES

Many experts and the majority of Afghans believe that Islamabad is behind the Taliban's aggressive advance against the government forces in Afghanistan and that Islamabad has been assisting the terror group on all possible fronts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan taliban pakistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Around 10 million children across Afghanistan require humanitarian aid: UNICEF

US President Joe Biden to meet G7 leaders today to discuss Afghanistan

Kathy Hochul to become New York's first female governor as Cuomo exits

Joe Biden expected to decide within 24 hours on Afghan evacuation deadline
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP