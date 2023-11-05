Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Israel army chief visits troops inside Gaza: spokesman

AFP |
Nov 05, 2023 01:14 AM IST

"Yes, he was in the Gaza Strip today," a spokesman said when asked. Israeli television channels broadcast images of Halevi visiting troops inside Gaza.

Israeli chief of staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi visited troops inside the Gaza Strip Saturday, a military spokesman said, in the first such visit since the war began four weeks ago.

A Palestinian man gestures as he stands on the rubble of a collapsed building as a fire burns following a strike by the Israeli military on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. (AFP)

