Israel aviation security under scrutiny after flydubai cockpit attack, report alleges major lapse

Israel’s stringent aviation security measures are facing fresh scrutiny after a cockpit attack aboard a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv raised questions about the vulnerabilities of Israel-bound flights operated by foreign carriers.

An Israeli airline El Al aircraft is parked on the tarmac at Ben-Gurion Airport near the city of Lod on October 2, 2026. Israel's flag carrier El Al said on October 2 it had cancelled repatriation flights from Dubai, which it had planned due to flydubai suspending service to Tel Aviv following an in-flight attack. (AFP)

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According to a Channel 12 report cited by The Times of Israel, dozens of Omani pilots flew to Tel Aviv on flydubai flights in recent years despite an Israeli ban on pilots from countries without diplomatic ties with Israel. The report alleged a major security lapse, saying Israel’s Shin Bet failed to properly enforce the restriction on pilots from states that do not have diplomatic relations with the country.

Israel has some of the world’s most stringent air travel security measures, while the United Arab Emirates adheres to international aviation safety standards. Yet those safeguards failed to prevent a dangerous incident aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 after it took off from Dubai for Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

Deep Dive What security measures are in place for pilots on international flights to Israel? Israel has long-standing agreements with foreign carriers to prevent pilots from flying into the country if they are from nations without diplomatic relations with Israel, requiring strict vetting and screening. How did the cockpit attack on flydubai Flight FZ1073 occur? The attack occurred when the co-pilot allegedly stabbed the captain inside the cockpit, leading to a struggle that resulted in passengers and crew intervening to regain control of the aircraft, which made an emergency landing. Why is Israel's aviation security facing increased scrutiny after the flydubai incident? The incident has raised concerns about previously unconsidered threats from crew members and highlighted vulnerabilities in the oversight of foreign-operated flights to Israel, prompting calls for increased security measures.

The co-pilot allegedly stabbed the captain in the cockpit before passengers intervened. The flight was carrying 182 people, including eight crew members.

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{{^usCountry}} The aircraft made a safe emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. The incident is being investigated by Saudi, Emirati and Israeli authorities, with the United States and Oman assisting efforts to determine a motive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The aircraft made a safe emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. The incident is being investigated by Saudi, Emirati and Israeli authorities, with the United States and Oman assisting efforts to determine a motive. {{/usCountry}}

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“Until this event, the possibility of a threat originating from a pilot or crew member was not considered a likely scenario. Security efforts have traditionally focused much more heavily on passengers and their luggage,” said Eyal Hulata, Israel’s former national security adviser, according to a report by The Associated Press.

“That will probably change now and crew members will be subject to heavier screening.”

Also Read | ‘Recited Hanuman Chalisa’, Indian pilot stabbed on flydubai flight tells PM Modi on video call

Israel’s security focus leaves questions over foreign carriers

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Israel’s security protocols focus heavily on Israeli airlines and flights departing from Ben-Gurion International Airport. But a potential vulnerability lies overseas, where procedures for Israel-bound flights can vary and are harder for Israeli authorities to directly oversee.

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic, has built some of its appeal around a reputation for safety in a volatile region, said Philip Baum, a visiting professor of aviation security at Coventry University in England.

“They are very conscious of the fact, a little bit like Israel in many respects, that they cannot afford to have a terrorist attack happening on a flight out of there,” he said, the AP report added.

Also Read | El Al airline cancels flights for Israelis from Dubai after flydubai incident

Pilot vetting and preflight screening aren’t uniform worldwide

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Investigators have not publicly identified the object allegedly used to stab the captain or said whether it was carried onto the plane or came from inside the aircraft.

Preflight screening of flight crews should generally “mirror very closely what a passenger goes through,” although security procedures vary around the world, said Dave Komendat, a senior security adviser at risk management firm International SOS and former chief security officer for Boeing.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel has long-standing agreements with foreign carriers to prevent pilots from flying into the country if they are citizens of nations that don’t maintain diplomatic relations with Israel.

Israeli authorities have described the flydubai copilot as Omani. Israel and Oman do not have formal diplomatic relations, raising questions about how the suspect ended up on the Tel Aviv-bound flight.

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“Obviously, there was a loophole here. And we’re taking care of that,” Netanyahu said Thursday during an interview with Fox News Channel’s “Fox and Friends.”

Israel will increase security precautions on flights arriving in the country whether or not they are operated by Israeli airlines. Pilots flying into Israel will be vetted and Israel will know their identities, prime minister’s office spokesperson Doron Spielman told The Associated Press.

There were no Israeli air marshals on the flydubai flight and the people who helped were civilians, Spielman added.

The International Civil Aviation Organization sets baseline pilot-vetting and licensing standards, while national regulators and airlines can impose additional requirements.

Aviation security expert Menachem Bachrach said Israel relies largely on foreign governments and airlines to vet their own crew members, and Wednesday’s incident may point to a compliance lapse rather than a flaw in the procedures.

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“Before we’re jumping to tighten security, I would just say it’s likely that somebody didn’t follow the protocols,” Bachrach said.

Also Read | UAE presidential adviser says flydubai attack a 'terrorist act', praises Indian pilot Smit Machchhar

Investigators to look for red flags and review distress call handling

Israeli flag carrier El Al periodically assesses its pilots’ fitness to fly, while other airlines may do so less often, said Arik Arad, chairman of the aviation cybersecurity consultancy CYVIATION and El Al’s former head of security at Ben Gurion Airport.

Investigators will want to know whether colleagues had previously reported concerns about the copilot and, if so, how the airline responded, Komendat said.

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Investigators in the UAE and Israel are also likely to review how authorities responded to distress signals from the flydubai plane after it experienced a steep drop in altitude.

A person who heard the flydubai flight’s air traffic control communications said a crew member reported a hijacking and requested ambulances. Authorities in Saudi Arabia and Jordan initially refused to clear the aircraft for landing, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The crew member eventually persuaded Saudi authorities to allow the plane to land at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in the city of Tabuk.

International aviation standards call for countries to give aircraft facing hijacking or other “unlawful interference” maximum assistance and priority. But the underlying 1944 treaty, the Convention on International Civil Aviation, only requires a country to provide assistance “as it may find practicable,” making it a “relatively soft obligation,” said Vincent Correia, co-director of McGill University’s Institute of Air and Space Law.

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Standard practice in a serious emergency is to get an aircraft on the ground as quickly as possible at the nearest suitable runway, “regardless of nationality, flight plan or politics,” said John Gradek, who manages McGill’s Aviation Management Program.

Gradek stressed it’s still not clear why the flydubai plane took a 180-degree turn as it crossed into Jordanian airspace before heading southwest to Tabuk. It’s not unusual for flight crews to bypass the nearest airport in favour of one better-equipped to meet a plane’s needs, he said.

Locked cockpits have been central to flight security for 25 years

Netanyahu said the flight’s injured captain saved the aircraft and the 182 people on it by resisting the copilot’s attacks long enough to open the 737’s cockpit door, enabling passengers to subdue the suspect and other flydubai crew members to take the controls and land the plane.

Cockpit doors worldwide were reinforced and locked after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to keep intruders out. The flydubai incident, and past crashes caused by pilots who wanted to take their own lives, highlight the risk when a threat comes from inside the cockpit.