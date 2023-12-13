Israel begins pumping seawater into alleged Hamas tunnels in Gaza: Reports

The Israeli military has begun pumping seawater into Hamas' tunnel complex in Gaza, the Wall Street Journal and ABC News reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed US officials.

The Journal reported the process would likely take weeks. ABC News reported that the flooding appears to be limited as Israel evaluates the strategy's effectiveness.

Israel's military did not provide comment on the reports. An Israeli defense ministry spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Some Biden administration officials have said the process could help destroy the tunnels, where Israel believes the militant group is hiding hostages, fighters and munitions, the Journal reported.

Other officials have expressed concerns the seawater would endanger Gaza's fresh water supply, the Journal added.