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Israel's Netanyahu says ‘very close’ to killing all ‘architects’ of October 7 attacks

In the aftermath of the October 7 assault, Netanyahu pledged to target and eliminate the masterminds behind the attacks.

Published on: May 17, 2026 10:13 pm IST
AFP |
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel had almost completed a key goal of the war in Gaza -- eliminating all those responsible for orchestrating the October 7 attacks.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony at the Military Cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.(AP/File)

His remarks followed the Israeli military's announcement that Ezzedine Al-Haddad, commander of Hamas's armed wing, had been killed in an airstrike in Gaza on Friday.

In the aftermath of the October 7 assault, Netanyahu pledged to target and eliminate the masterminds behind the attacks, which, according to an AFP tally based on official figures, left 1,221 people dead in Israel.

"I promised that every single architect of the massacre and the hostage-taking would be eliminated down to the last one, and we are very close to completing this mission," Netanyahu said during the weekly cabinet meeting, describing Haddad as a "despicable terrorist".

Since Hamas's cross-border assault, the Israeli military and intelligence services have waged a campaign targeting the group's senior political leaders and militant commanders in Gaza and across the region.

"We have Hamas in our grip. We know exactly what our mission is, and our mission is: To ensure that Gaza will never again pose a threat to Israel," Netanyahu said.

Israel's military campaign against Hamas since the October 2023 attacks has killed more than 72,700 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to the territory's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority.

The United Nations considers these figures reliable.

 
benjamin netanyahu gaza hamas
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